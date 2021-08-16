Zambia's Lungu says will comply with result following election defeat

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Monday that he would comply with the result of last week's election, which he lost to opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

"I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power, I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema," Lungu said in a short televised address to the nation.

