UP youths will never back people shy of nationalism: Pankaj Singh

The Uttar Pradesh BJP unit on Thursday asserted that the youths of the state will not back any party or leader who finds faults in “talks of nationalism” and practices caste and communal politics, bordering on support to terrorism.

UP BJP vice president Pankaj Singh made this assertion in reaction to former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks in which he had insinuated that the BJP was out to divide the society by raking up the past and undermining the ''Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'' (communal harmony) of the country.

Singh, a BJP MLA from Noida, made the remark while responding to a suggestion that former CM Yadav is seen as a youth icon and young voters may drift towards the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming UP assembly elections. ''He (Akhilesh Yadav) is definitely seen as a youth icon. But, the people of UP had rejected 'UP lads' (UP ke ladke, a reference to the UP-Congress alliance),” the 42-year-old leader pointed out.

“Since you have taken the name of Akhilesh ji, I feel the UP youths will not back any person or party, who finds faults in talks of nationalism and practices the caste and communal politics, bordering on support to the terrorism,” he said.

Singh said the youths of the country give importance to the development and nationalism and will never undermine the honour, dignity and security of the country, and on these yardsticks, no other party can match the BJP.

He said the BJP is making a sincere effort to turn youths into job providers from job seekers by giving impetus to the development of the country.

