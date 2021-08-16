BJP leadership will decide on my future role: Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP Vice-President and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra on Monday said that the party leadership would decide on his future role, as he rejected reports about him making efforts to become either a minister or the state unit chief.

''In the past, Yediyurappa when he struggled for the party by organising marches and rallies, he never did that with an idea to come to power, to become a Minister or a Chief Minister. In the same way Raganna (brother and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra) and I....I'm working within the party framework as the vice- president,'' Vijayendra said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he was not working with a desire for any position in mind, as he believes that people will recognise one's hard work.

''There is no question of me aspiring to become a Minister or the state president. Ours is a national party, not a regional party, so there are state and central leaders to decide on what position or responsibility should be given at what time,'' he added.

Earlier too, there were reports that BJP veteran Yediyurappa had mounted pressure on party leadership and the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to induct his younger son Vijayendra into the new cabinet.

Noting that he will have to travel across the state being the party vice-president, Vijayendra said BJP national president J P Nadda has expected us to give more importance to the old Mysuru region.

''I was involved myself in K R Pet and Sira bypolls in the region. There is scope for further strengthening the party there....'' he said.

Further pointing out that the BJP in Karnataka has been able to win 104-110 seats in the 224-member assembly during the elections in the past, Vijayendra said, the dream of Yediyurappa is that in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections, BJP should come to power with a clear majority.

''It is the dream of both Yediyurappa and Nadda and to realise that dream, the old Mysuru region should be given importance and I will involve myself more in the region,'' he added.

Hitting back at alleged statements by some leaders within the party accusing him of interfering in the Bommai government's administration too, Vijayendra said, ''Basangouda Patil Yatnal is a senior leader, he has more love towards me...I don't want to say anything further.'' Yetnal, a senior party MLA from Vijayapura had repeatedly accused Vijayendra of corruption and interfering in administration, when Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.

