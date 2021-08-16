Left Menu

Poland to send Brussels answer on judges' disciplinary chamber on Monday, says PM

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:34 IST
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Poland

Poland will send its response to the European Commission about a contested disciplinary chamber for judges by the end of the day, the prime minister said on Monday, amid a deepening row over the rule of law.

The long-running dispute over Warsaw's judicial reforms has heated up in recent months, with Brussels demanding that Poland implement an EU top court ruling to dissolve the Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, which critics say is politicized, by Monday. Poland could face financial penalties if it does not comply.

"The response has been prepared and ... by the end of the day will be sent to the European Commission," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters. Morawiecki said the contents of the response would not be made public in the media.

The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has said that Poland will dissolve the chamber, and will put forward plans for an alternative disciplinary system in September.

