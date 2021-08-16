UP youths will never back people who shy away from nationalism: Pankaj Singh

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Thursday said the youths of the state will not back any party or leader who finds fault with “nationalism” and practises caste and communal politics.

UP BJP vice president Pankaj Singh made this assertion while reacting to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks in which he had insinuated that the BJP was out to divide society by raking up the past and undermining the ''Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'' (communal harmony) of the country.

Advertisement

Singh, a BJP MLA from Noida, was responding to a suggestion that Yadav is seen as a youth icon and young voters may drift towards the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming UP assembly elections. ''He is definitely seen as a youth icon. But the people of UP had rejected 'UP lads' (UP ke ladke, a reference to the SP-Congress alliance),” the 42-year-old leader pointed out.

“Since you have taken the name of Akhilesh ji, I feel the UP youths will not back any person or party, who finds faults with nationalism and practices the caste and communal politics and support terrorism,” he said.

Singh said the youths give importance to development and nationalism and will never undermine the dignity and security of the country, and on these yardsticks, no other party can match the BJP.

He said the BJP is making a sincere effort to turn youths into job providers from job seekers by giving impetus to the development of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)