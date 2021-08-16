'Modi is the real champion of social justice, unlike opposition parties'

Union Minister of State for Information and Technology Dr L Murugan on Monday accused opposition parties, who were boasting to be champions of social justice, of stalling the introduction of new Central ministers in Parliament, particularly those from the SC and tribal communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accommodated 20 people from Dalits and tribal communities, including himself, in the ministry and on the day we were to be introduced in Parliament, opposition parties like the Congress, DMK and Communists, who boast of fighting for social justice, did not allow him (Modi) to do so and stalled the House, Murugan said, taking a dig at the opposition.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' here, he asked as to who showed the real spirit of social justice whether it was Modi, by inducting more dalits and tribals in the ministry or the parties which were in power and were claiming to be champions of social justice for more than 20 years. ''Modi is the real champion of social justice,'' he further said.

Becoming emotional, he said, hailing from a poor Arundhati (dalit) family, he rose to the position of NCSC RPT NCSC vice-chairman, BJP State president and now a union minister, as Modi believed in social justice.

Moreover, the Modi government has the credit for passage of OBC bill in Parliament, Murugan said.

Later, responding to a question from the media as to whether BJP's ally AIADMK was following the social justice policy, he said late chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran had strictly followed it.

To another query on increasing petrol prices even as the Tamil Nadu government reduced by Rs 3 per litre, he said the DMK government was implementing only its election promise while the Centre was doing so to adhere to international prices.

On the demand for a separate Kongunadu state in Tamil Nadu from various quarters, Murugan said it has to be decided by the people of the region.

The Ashirvad Yatra, seeking the blessing of the people, will be held in the Nilgiris and Namakkal, in which the party will highlight the Centre's schemes and achievements, like providing eight crore gas connections to the rural poor.

A total of 44 ministers and party leaders were involved in the yatra across India, Murugan added.

