Need to review foreign policy regarding neighbouring nations: Pawar on Afghanistan crisis

With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, NCP president and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Monday underlined the need to review Indias foreign policy concerning all the neighbouring countries.We should be alert and will have to take precautions in the long run.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI
With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, NCP president, and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Monday underlined the need to review India's foreign policy concerning all the neighboring countries.

''We should be alert and will have to take precautions in the long run. There was a time when except Pakistan and China, our relations with other neighbors were good,'' he told reporters when asked about the Afghanistan crisis. Taliban insurgents swept into Afghanistan's capital on Sunday after the government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Unprecedented scenes and being witnessed in the Afghan capital Kabul, where panic-stricken people are scurrying to escape from the country.

''It is time to review our foreign policy concerning other countries. The situation is not good. But it is a sensitive issue. We will cooperate with the government since this is about national security,'' the former Defence Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

