J-K LG pays tributes to Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, saying he was a true statesman whose vision will continue to inspire coming generations.

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.

''Humble tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punyatithi. A true statesman, and excellent orator, he will always be remembered for the immense contribution towards public life & nation's development. His thoughts & vision will continue to inspire coming generations,'' Sinha said on Twitter. The Lt governor also paid tributes to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

''Tributes to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Ji on his Punya-tithi. He was a great saint who embodied spirit of harmony & brotherhood. He will always be remembered for his indelible contributions to spiritualism & social work,'' Sinha wrote.

