Biden to marshal international community on rights in Afghanistan -adviser

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:13 IST
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said that President Joe Biden is prepared to marshal the international community on human rights in Afghanistan, where the Taliban is seizing power.

"He is prepared to marshal the international community on this issue. He cares passionately about these human rights questions, and we will stay focused on them in the period ahead," Sullivan said in an interview with Good Morning America. "But that was not a reason for the United States to enter the third decade of war in the middle of an internal conflict in another country."

