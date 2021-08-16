Left Menu

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks on Afghan situation

European Union foreign ministers will hold emergency talks on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, after the president fled and the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, over the weekend.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet on Monday that he decided to convene the extraordinary video-conference so the ministers can make a first assessment of developments.Borrell says that Afghanistan stands at a crossroad.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet on Monday that he decided to convene the extraordinary video-conference so the ministers can make “a first assessment” of developments.

Borrell says that “Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security are at play”.

European nations have been caught by surprise at the speed of the takeover. They've been evacuating embassies and leaving the strife-torn country in recent days. The EU has small diplomatic mission in Kabul. It's one of Afghanistan's biggest aid donors.

