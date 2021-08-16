Left Menu

Situation in Afghanistan legacy of US President Biden's foreign policy: Omar Abdullah

National Conference NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the situation in Afghanistan is the legacy of US President Joe Bidens foreign policy.He also said Biden cannot blame his predecessor Donald Trump or anyone else for the vacuum created in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the US troops from the war-ravaged country.I dont grudge the US their departure from Afghanistan but this wasnt the way to leave.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the situation in Afghanistan is the legacy of US President Joe Biden's foreign policy.

He also said Biden cannot blame his predecessor Donald Trump or anyone else for the ''vacuum'' created in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the US troops from the war-ravaged country.

''I don't grudge the US their departure from Afghanistan but this wasn't the way to leave. @JoeBiden this is on you. You can't blame Trump or anyone else for this. As @POTUS you set the final date & created a vacuum. This is your foreign policy legacy, make no mistake,'' Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to the scenes at the Kabul airport, the videos of which have gone viral on social media platforms.

