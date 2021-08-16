Left Menu

If renaming Aurangabad solves people's problems, then Cong will support it: Patole

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:07 IST
If renaming Aurangabad solves people's problems, then Cong will support it: Patole
If renaming Aurangabad would solve the problems of its people, then the Congress would support such a move, Maharashtra state unit chief Nana Patole said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Patole also attacked the Central government on its stand on OBC reservations, saying the latter gave back the right to prepare the list of such communities to the states under public pressure.

He said prices of petrol and diesel had skyrocketed, leading to immense hardships to people.

On the renaming of the city, a demand that has been forwarded by several outfits for almost three decades now, Patole said, ''The proposal to rename Aurangabad Airport is pending with the Centre. Why doesn't the BJP go ahead and make the change? If renaming solves people's problems, then the Congress shall support it.'' Queried on a letter written by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing some Shiv Sainiks of stalling important road works, Patole said Gadkari should audit the projects being carried out here and publish a white paper.

On being asked about opposition from some groups over the setting up of a sports university in Pune instead of Aurangabad, he said his party felt that such universities should be set up in every district of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

