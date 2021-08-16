Left Menu

Bahrain to initiate consultations with Gulf countries on Afghanistan

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Bahrain will initiate consultations with the other Gulf Arab monarchies regarding the situation in Afghanistan in its capacity as the current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the kingdom's government media office said on Monday.

"The council of ministers has tasked the foreign minister to coordinate and consult with the GCC states regarding the developments in Afghanistan, in the framework of Bahraini presidency" of the group which also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman, it said on Twitter. Qatar, which had hosted inconclusive Afghan peace talks, is so far the only GCC country to have commented on the situation since the Taliban took control of Kabul, calling for a peaceful transition of power and a comprehensive solution.

