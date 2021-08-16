Left Menu

Lebanese PM-designate says chance of forming new govt greater than chance of failure

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:47 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati said on Monday the chances of succeeding in forming a new government are higher than the chances of him stepping down in failure.

Speaking after meeting with President Michel Aoun, he said that there would be further meetings on the formation of the government this week, which he said was needed as soon as possible.

