Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:16 IST
Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and "all Afghan parties" on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul.
A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom "stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference," expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.
