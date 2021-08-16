Telangana capable of spending Rs 1.70 lakh Cr to uplift Dalits-CM

Asserting that the Telangana Government is committed to the welfare of Dalits, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said if necessary, his dispensation would spend Rs 1.70 lakh crore under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to uplift 17 lakh SC families in the next three to four years.

Rao launched Dalit Bandhu, under which each beneficiary-household would get Rs 10 lakh as a grant which they can use to start self-employment or a business of their choice, at Shalapally village in poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district.

Advertisement

Speaking at a public meeting, Rao said the scheme is applicable to even Scheduled Caste government employees.

''The scheme is being launched on a pilot basis to know how it works. People are wondering who is eligible for the scheme. There are over 17 lakh Dalit families in the state. It would cost the government Rs 1.50 lakh crore or Rs 1.70 lakh crore. It is not a problem at all, even if we implement the scheme to all those families. Even if we allot Rs 30-40,000 crore per year, the scheme can be implemented in three to four years,'' the chief minister said.

Refuting allegations that the scheme is aimed at gaining political advantage in the impending bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly constituency, Rao said he was mulling with an idea of implementing a scheme for Dalits for the past one year, adding that he could not announce it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health Minister Etala Rajender resigned as MLA following his removal from the cabinet on land grabbing allegations. The election commission is yet to announce the poll schedule.

Slamming opposition parties, Rao claimed none of the Prime Ministers or Chief Ministers of any state made any attempt to implement a massive scheme such as Dalit Bandhu for the downtrodden.

A separate Dalit Protection Fund will also be created with beneficiaries' and government contributing Rs 10,000 each to provide necessary financial support to the beneficiaries if they suffer setbacks in their ventures, the chief minister said.

Rao said his government is also working on an idea to implement reservation for Dalits in government sector also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)