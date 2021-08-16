Former Cong MP from Assam Sushmita Dev joins TMC in Kolkata

Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev, shortly after quitting the Congress, joined the TMC here on Monday, in the presence of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Dev had been serving as the national spokesperson of the Congress and its women’s wing chief.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC welcomed the former parliamentarian to its camp.

''We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family! Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp,'' the TMC wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Dev, on her part, said she would give her best to the party.

''Will give it all I have got…. @MamataOfficial thank you#KhelaHobe,'' she tweeted.

The former MP, who sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, offered no reason for quitting the grand old party.

In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she was beginning a ''new chapter in my life of public service''.

She visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street in Kolkata earlier in the day.

After joining the party, she also met TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, 'Nabanna'.

''I had the opportunity to meet Abhishek Banerjee who is the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress. We had a fruitful discussion. Later, we met the West Bengal chief minister. She has a vision for the party’s future. I hope to be of help to her,'' Dev told reporters before leaving for Delhi, where she is slated to hold a joint press conference with TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien. According to the TMC leadership, the party would use Dev’s organisational skills and popularity to strengthen its base in Assam and Tripura.

Daughter of former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, who was once the observer of West Bengal's Congress unit, the leader from Silchar has been considered so far as one of the prominent faces of the Congress in Assam’s Barak Valley, home to sizeable population of Bengalis.

''Her organisational skills will help the party to gain foothold in Assam and Tripura,'' a TMC leader added.

