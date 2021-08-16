Left Menu

Belarusian man sentenced after trying to cut own throat during trial -rights group

A Belarusian man who tried to cut his own throat during a court hearing in June was sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison after his trial resumed on Monday, the human rights group Viasna-96 and Belarusian media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:23 IST
Belarusian man sentenced after trying to cut own throat during trial -rights group

A Belarusian man who tried to cut his own throat during a court hearing in June was sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison after his trial resumed on Monday, the human rights group Viasna-96 and Belarusian media reported. Stepan Latypov, 41, was arrested last September during an intensifying crackdown on protests by security forces loyal to President Alexander Lukashenko after a contested election.

He had tried to cut his own throat during a hearing on June 1 after complaining in court of torture and threats to his family and neighbours, activists, local media and a witness reported. He underwent emergency treatment in hospital. The human rights group Viasna-96 has recognised Latypov as one of hundreds of political prisoners in Belarus.

Latypov was charged with organising riots, resisting police and fraud, and also accused on state television of planning to poison the police. He denies any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, arguing that the case was politically motivated. Belarusian officials have not commented on Monday's verdict. A spokeswoman for the court declined comment but said a statement on the case would be published soon. (Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kyiv; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021