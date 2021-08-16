Grand Vajpayee memorial to come up in Gwalior: MP CM
- Country:
- India
A grand memorial will be constructed for former prime minister and statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his birthplace Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday after paying tribute to the former on his third death anniversary.
Chouhan made the announcement after offering floral tribute to Vajpayee's statue at Shaurya Smarak here.
He said Vajpayee was 'ajatshatru' (one without enemies) and had never compromised before the most powerful nations when his government conducted a nuclear test.
Born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died on August 16, 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Ratna
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Gwalior
- Madhya
- Shaurya Smarak
- Vajpayee
ALSO READ
Over 15 dead in Bengal floods; heavy rains lash MP's Gwalior-Chambal region, 200 villages marooned
MP Home Minister denies rumours of damage caused to Harsi Dam in Gwalior
MP: Heavy rains swamp Gwalior-Chambal region; 1,600 rescued, over 1,100 villages hit
MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Gwalior-Chambal region
Kolkata chaiwala famed for his Kishore Kumar renditions, seeks Bharat Ratna for singer