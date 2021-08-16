Left Menu

Grand Vajpayee memorial to come up in Gwalior: MP CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:38 IST
A grand memorial will be constructed for former prime minister and statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his birthplace Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday after paying tribute to the former on his third death anniversary.

Chouhan made the announcement after offering floral tribute to Vajpayee's statue at Shaurya Smarak here.

He said Vajpayee was 'ajatshatru' (one without enemies) and had never compromised before the most powerful nations when his government conducted a nuclear test.

Born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died on August 16, 2018.

