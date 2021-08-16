Rajasthan Assembly session from Sept 9

The Rajasthan Assembly's session which was adjourned sine die on March 19 will begin again on September 9, according to a spokesperson. Assembly secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur issued a notification in this regard Monday on the directions of speaker CP Joshi, the spokesperson said.

The session was adjourned sine die on March 19.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)