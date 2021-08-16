Biden to speak on Afghanistan on Monday
U.S. President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David on Monday to deliver remarks on Afghanistan, the White House said.
Biden will speak at 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT), it said.
