UP speaker seeks opposition’s help for smooth assembly proceeding

Uttar Pradesh Speaker Hridary Narain Dixit on Monday asked all opposition parties to help the state assembly function smoothly during its upcoming session. Addressing an all-party meet here, the speaker said, ''Arguments with facts could help in finding solutions to the people's problems.” “Accordingly, I request all parties to help the assembly function smoothly during the session starting from Tuesday,'' he said.

He added that the House proceedings will be conducted in accordance with the Covid protocol.

Advertisement

Assuring the speaker of the ruling party's full support, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Covid pandemic is under control in the state and the speed of its spread too has now become stable.

''Following parliamentary traditions, the government will seriously discuss different issues raised by the opposition,'' the CM said, adding the government will take benefit of the opposition and utilise their experience in addressing the issues of public interest.

He also expected the Opposition’s help the House in conducting its proceeding smoothly.

''Serious discussions maintaining the dignity of the House enhances the confidence of people in democracy,'' the CM said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said by ensuring smooth proceedings of the House, all get an opportunity to learn and for this, the support of the opposition parties is necessary.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Samajwadi Party's Narendra Singh Verma, BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra and Suhel Dev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)