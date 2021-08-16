Pak high-level security meet endorses Biden’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Pakistan’s high-level security huddle chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday endorsed US President Joe Biden’s decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan, saying the presence of foreign troops for a longer period would not have produced a different result in the war-ravaged neighbouring country.

Senior political and military leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, attended the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting which deliberated on the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

Khan’s office said in a statement that the participants were briefed on the latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan and the region, as the moot discussed the overall security situation in the region.

The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s stance that the conflict in Afghanistan never had a military solution, saying that the ideal time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when the US and NATO troops were at maximum military strength in Afghanistan.

“Continuation of foreign military presence for a longer duration now would not have yielded a different outcome. Therefore, endorsement by the Biden administration of the previous US administration’s decision of troops’ withdrawal is indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict,” it said.

