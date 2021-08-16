Left Menu

UK soldiers' families shocked by Taliban blitz

PTI | London | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:54 IST
Families of British soldiers who died in Afghanistan have expressed dismay at the sudden fall of the country to the Taliban.

Graham Knight, the father of 25-year-old Ben Knight who was killed when his Nimrod aircraft exploded in Afghanistan in 2006, said the British government should have moved more quickly to get civilians out.

The 69-year-old said the Taliban made their intent “very clear that, as soon as we went out, they would move in.” He said the evacuation process should have started about a week ago and voiced worry that “some hothead American, or British hothead, will decide that the Taliban isn't behaving how they want, shoot at them and that will be it.” Ian Sadler, whose 21-year-old son Jack died when his Land Rover struck a mine in Afghanistan in 2007, was surprised that the US and its allies had so much confidence in the Afghan national army.

The 71-year-old said it was left “without any direction” after the sudden withdrawal of allied forces.

