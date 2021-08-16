Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:05 IST
three days after arrest, BJP leader granted bail
A city court on Monday granted bail to BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, who was arrested by the police last week for his involvement in a case of alleged assault on a person with weapons.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Sangeeta Chattopadhyay granted bail to Ghosh on a bond of Rs 20,000.

Ghosh, a saffron party leader in central Kolkata, was arrested from his residence on Friday after police officers broke open the door of his house here.

The court granted bail to Ghosh rejecting a prayer by the prosecution for an extension of his police remand. He has been booked under the Arms Act and various IPC sections for assault.

