Modi speaks with Israeli PM; potential of strategic ties discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday and the two leaders reviewed all areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of the strategic partnership. Modi said he also congratulated Bennett on his appointment as prime minister.It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister naftalibennett. Reiterated my congratulations for his appointment, Modi tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday and the two leaders reviewed all areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of the strategic partnership. Modi said he also congratulated Bennett on his appointment as prime minister.

''It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @naftalibennett. Reiterated my congratulations for his appointment,'' Modi tweeted. ''We reviewed all areas of India-Israel cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of our Strategic Partnership, especially in technology and innovation,'' he said.

