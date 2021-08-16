Left Menu

Vajpayee devoted entire life to service of nation, welfare of humanity: Jharkhand Guv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:57 IST
Vajpayee devoted entire life to service of nation, welfare of humanity: Jharkhand Guv
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary.

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, died on this day in 2018.

''Atal ji devoted his entire life to the service of the nation and welfare of humanity. He is a role model in the political and social world. His ideals have found a place in everyone's hearts,'' Bais said.

The chief minister also paid tributes to the former prime minister.

