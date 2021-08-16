Delhi govt again sends file on committee to probe oxygen-related deaths to LG

The Delhi government has again sent a file on the formation of a high-level committee to probe oxygen-related deaths in the city during the second wave of COVID-19 to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Sisodia said he has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the oxygen crisis in the national capital during the second wave of the pandemic and urged him to direct the LG to approve the formation of the committee.

He has also written to the LG on the matter.

''The Centre and the courts want to know the number of deaths due to the oxygen shortage. But without a probe, it is not possible to ascertain the exact number of people who died due to the oxygen shortage during the second wave (of Covid). So I have again sent the file pertaining to the formation of a committee to probe the deaths caused by the oxygen crisis to the LG,'' Sisodia said in an online briefing.

''I hope that the permission will be granted soon,'' he added.

The deputy chief minister had earlier said Baijal had not approved the formation of the committee to probe the oxygen-related deaths and award a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of Covid that claimed several lives, with an oxygen crisis and a shortage of beds adding to the woes of people.

Sisodia's letter to Shah stated how hospitals and the families of patients were constantly sending SOS calls and that there was a shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital with 27,000-28,000 fresh coronavirus cases being reported every day.

''Many people lost their lives due to the shortage of oxygen. Now to say that these deaths due to a lack of oxygen need not be investigated is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the families of the patients who lost their loved ones,'' it said.

Later, in a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi said it wanted to form a high-level committee of medical experts to ascertain the actual number of deaths due to a lack of oxygen but the LG had stopped it.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, the Delhi government would have decided to disburse an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims, the statement said.

''Please issue appropriate directions to the LG to allow the functioning of the high-level committee of medical experts constituted by the Delhi government to investigate deaths in Delhi due to a lack of oxygen,'' Sisodia said in the letter to Shah.

He said the Centre should send instructions to the LG to approve the inquiry committee so that it can conclude its probe and send the report to the Union government and courts.

In his letter to the LG, Sisodia said in the 21st century, deaths due to a lack of oxygen during a pandemic raise a serious question on the entire system. ''As a responsible and sensitive government, we should not run away from it but should fix the system and carry out reforms instead of hiding the information. Hiding information is not the hallmark of a good governance model,'' he said.

