BJP 'lost sleep' over success of BSP's seminars for intellectuals: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati Monday claimed the BJP was organising its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' as it has ''lost sleep'' over the ''success'' of her party's seminars for intellectuals.

Her reaction came a day after the Uttar Pradesh BJP tweeted a poster in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was portrayed as a 'karmayogi' (one who works selflessly for the benefit of others), while Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were described as 'sattabhogis' (power hungry). ''Owing to the success of the seminars organised for the intellectual section by my party, the BJP has lost its sleep and it is furious,'' Mayawati told reporters here. ''The BJP is resorting to different tricks to fail these programmes.'' The BJP poster also said Mayawati was ''busy in organising casteist meetings instead of helping the flood-affected people''.

She, however, accused the BJP of indulging in politics in the name of flood relief. Mayawati said BSP workers helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are doing in the flood-affected areas too. ''The BJP has started the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from today, it would have been better, if it had taken out the yatra to help the flood victims,” she said.

''How much COVID-19 protocol will be adhered to in the Jan Ashirvaad Yatra has to be seen,'' she said. She also attacked the state government over law and order.

