Left Menu

BJP 'lost sleep' over success of BSP's seminars for intellectuals: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati Monday claimed the BJP was organising its Jan Ashirwad Yatra as it has lost sleep over the success of her partys seminars for intellectuals.Her reaction came a day after the Uttar Pradesh BJP tweeted a poster in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was portrayed as a karmayogi one who works selflessly for the benefit of others, while Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were described as sattabhogis power hungry.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:08 IST
BJP 'lost sleep' over success of BSP's seminars for intellectuals: Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati Monday claimed the BJP was organising its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' as it has ''lost sleep'' over the ''success'' of her party's seminars for intellectuals.

Her reaction came a day after the Uttar Pradesh BJP tweeted a poster in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was portrayed as a 'karmayogi' (one who works selflessly for the benefit of others), while Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were described as 'sattabhogis' (power hungry). ''Owing to the success of the seminars organised for the intellectual section by my party, the BJP has lost its sleep and it is furious,'' Mayawati told reporters here. ''The BJP is resorting to different tricks to fail these programmes.'' The BJP poster also said Mayawati was ''busy in organising casteist meetings instead of helping the flood-affected people''.

She, however, accused the BJP of indulging in politics in the name of flood relief. Mayawati said BSP workers helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are doing in the flood-affected areas too. ''The BJP has started the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from today, it would have been better, if it had taken out the yatra to help the flood victims,” she said.

''How much COVID-19 protocol will be adhered to in the Jan Ashirvaad Yatra has to be seen,'' she said. She also attacked the state government over law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021