BJP 'lost sleep' over success of BSP's seminars for intellectuals: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati Monday claimed the BJP was organising its Jan Ashirwad Yatra as it has lost sleep over the success of her partys seminars for intellectuals.Her reaction came a day after the Uttar Pradesh BJP tweeted a poster in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was portrayed as a karmayogi one who works selflessly for the benefit of others, while Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were described as sattabhogis power hungry.
- Country:
- India
BSP chief Mayawati Monday claimed the BJP was organising its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' as it has ''lost sleep'' over the ''success'' of her party's seminars for intellectuals.
Her reaction came a day after the Uttar Pradesh BJP tweeted a poster in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was portrayed as a 'karmayogi' (one who works selflessly for the benefit of others), while Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were described as 'sattabhogis' (power hungry). ''Owing to the success of the seminars organised for the intellectual section by my party, the BJP has lost its sleep and it is furious,'' Mayawati told reporters here. ''The BJP is resorting to different tricks to fail these programmes.'' The BJP poster also said Mayawati was ''busy in organising casteist meetings instead of helping the flood-affected people''.
She, however, accused the BJP of indulging in politics in the name of flood relief. Mayawati said BSP workers helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are doing in the flood-affected areas too. ''The BJP has started the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from today, it would have been better, if it had taken out the yatra to help the flood victims,” she said.
''How much COVID-19 protocol will be adhered to in the Jan Ashirvaad Yatra has to be seen,'' she said. She also attacked the state government over law and order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SP open to alliance with small parties in 2022 UP assembly polls, will try to unite them against BJP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
BSP and Cong should decide whether their fight is with BJP or SP: Akhilesh Yadav to PTI.
Doors of SP open to all small parties for 2022 UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for rising crimes in UP
Shah forgot devastation during COVID-19 and women harassment in UP while praising CM: Akhilesh