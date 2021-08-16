Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Sep 1

The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on September 1, a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department said on Monday.

The session will have eight working days and conclude on September 9, the notification said.

Advertisement

“In exercise of the power conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the seventh session of the sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am on 1st September 2021 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar,” the order signed by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)