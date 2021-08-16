Law and order situation biggest failure of Rajasthan govt: BJP leader Satish Poonia

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:06 IST
BJP State President Satish Poonia on Monday said the biggest failure of the Rajasthan government under the Congress is a deteriorated law and order situation along with increasing number of crimes.

Poonia alleged that the state's law and order is not in the priority of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. There is no full-time Home Minister in the state to review law and order situation.

Gehlot, as Chief Minister and Home Minister, has completely failed to fulfill the promise of providing security, he said.

On the other hand, a three-member BJP delegation that took stock of the damage caused by floods in Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi districts submitted a factual report to the BJP state president.

According to the report, crops were completely destroyed in more than 6.85 lakh hectares in these four districts.

Around 40 people died, more than 7,650 animals died, more than 13,000 houses collapsed, two villages in Baran district were completely destroyed and traders have suffered a loss of about Rs 125 crore.

The BJP delegation comprised MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, MLA Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary, and OBC Morcha state president Omprakash Bhadana.

