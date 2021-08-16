Left Menu

Modi speaks with Israeli PM; both leaders vow to expand cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday with the two leaders agreeing on the potential to further expand cooperation and deciding that the foreign ministries of the two countries would work on preparing a roadmap for further enriching the India-Israel strategic partnership.During their telephonic conversation, Modi reiterated his congratulations to Bennett for assuming office as the Israeli Prime Minister earlier this year, a statement from the Prime Ministers Office PMO here said.The leaders expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:11 IST
Modi speaks with Israeli PM; both leaders vow to expand cooperation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday with the two leaders agreeing on the potential to further expand cooperation and deciding that the foreign ministries of the two countries would work on preparing a roadmap for further enriching the India-Israel strategic partnership.

During their telephonic conversation, Modi reiterated his congratulations to Bennett for assuming office as the Israeli Prime Minister earlier this year, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here said.

The leaders expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years, it said. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security. ''Both leaders agreed on the potential to further expand cooperation, especially in the areas of high-technology and innovation. They discussed concrete steps that could be taken in this regard, and decided that the two Foreign Ministries would work on preparing a roadmap for further enriching the India-Israel Strategic Partnership,'' the statement said. Recalling that next year would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Bennett to visit India.

Modi also conveyed his greetings and good wishes to Bennett and the people of Israel for the coming Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah.

''It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @naftalibennett. Reiterated my congratulations for his appointment,'' Modi tweeted.

''We reviewed all areas of India-Israel cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of our Strategic Partnership, especially in technology and innovation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021