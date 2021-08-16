UNSC members reaffirm need for immediate cessation of hostilities, violence in Afghan: Council President Tirumurti

The UN Security Council members on Monday reaffirmed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence in Afghanistan and that for any acceptance and legitimacy, there needs to be a political settlement that fully respects the human rights of women, children and minorities, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council Ambassador T S Tirumurti said.

Tirumurti said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ remarks to the briefing “was extremely important and that is something which the Council members need to take back.” The Council members also reaffirmed the fact that “we need immediate cessation of hostilities and violence. There was also a sentiment among the Council members that for acceptance and legitimacy there needs to be a political settlement that should fully respect the human rights of women, children and minorities,” he said, in his brief remarks to the media at the UNSC stakeout after the UN meeting on Afghanistan.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting convened for the second time on the situation in war-torn Afghanistan in just over 10 days under India’s current UNSC Presidency.

Tirumurti said there were also “sentiments among the Council members on zero tolerance for terrorism and the Secretary General unequivocally underlined this important aspect”.

Guterres told the Council that at this grave hour, he urges all parties, especially the Taliban, to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and to ensure that humanitarian needs can be met.

Emphasising that “now is the time to stand as one”, he said the international community must be united and utilise all available instruments to ensure that human rights are upheld in Afghanistan and the country is “never again” used as a safe haven for terrorist organisations.

''The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations. I appeal to the Security Council - and the international community as a whole - to stand together, work together and act together - and use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and guarantee that basic human rights will be respected,” Guterres said.

He said “regardless of who holds power, these two fundamental principles - in which our world has such a deep and abiding interest - must be upheld.” Tirumurti said that “for all of us, the safety and security of the UN personnel, for the diplomatic and consular staff are extremely important” as well support for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

