UP Speaker seeks opposition's help for smooth assembly proceedings

Uttar Pradesh Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Monday asked all opposition parties to help the state assembly function smoothly during its upcoming session.

Addressing an all-party meet here, the speaker said, ''Arguments with facts could help in finding solutions to the people's problems.'' ''Accordingly, I request all parties to help the assembly function smoothly during the session starting from Tuesday,'' he said.

Advertisement

He added that the House proceedings will be conducted in accordance with the COVID protocol.

Assuring the speaker of the ruling party's full support, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the COVID pandemic is under control in the state and the speed of its spread too has now become stable.

''Following parliamentary traditions, the government will seriously discuss different issues raised by the opposition,'' the CM said, adding the government will take benefit of the opposition and utilise their experience in addressing the issues of public interest.

He also expected the Opposition's help in the House in conducting its proceedings smoothly.

''Serious discussions maintaining the dignity of the House enhances the confidence of people in democracy,'' the CM said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said by ensuring smooth proceedings of the House, everyone gets an opportunity to learn and for this, the support of the opposition parties is necessary.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Samajwadi Party's Narendra Singh Verma, BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in legislative assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said in Ballia that he would hold meetings with other leaders of opposition parties on Tuesday.

''I will try to ensure that all the opposition parties stand up against the anti-people policies of the Yogi Adityanath government during the session,'' the SP leader said.

He said the farmers are a harried lot in the present government while youths, traders and every other section of society is troubled.

''People are crying due to price rise. The farmers were not paid sugarcane dues. They have had to sell crops at a lower rate as the government was not purchasing it,'' he said.

''During the session, the Opposition will take up every issue, including COVID and raise the voice of the people,'' Chaudhary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)