Left Menu

Macron says France is protecting EU delegate in Afghanistan

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:37 IST
Macron says France is protecting EU delegate in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France was currently protecting the European Union delegate in Afghanistan and that it had also given protection to the Afghan collaborators of the EU representation in the country

"A lot of members of the Afghan civil society, defenders of rights, artists, journalists are today under threat (...) We will welcome them because it's France's honor to be alongside those who fight for freedom" Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

The Taliban entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Islamist militants took over the country 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes off from Kabul

Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021