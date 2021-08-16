Macron says France is protecting EU delegate in Afghanistan
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France was currently protecting the European Union delegate in Afghanistan and that it had also given protection to the Afghan collaborators of the EU representation in the country
"A lot of members of the Afghan civil society, defenders of rights, artists, journalists are today under threat (...) We will welcome them because it's France's honor to be alongside those who fight for freedom" Macron said in a televised address to the nation.
The Taliban entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Islamist militants took over the country 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Macron
- Islamist
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Emmanuel Macron
- Taliban
- French
- Ashraf Ghani
- France
ALSO READ
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Pak objects to former Canadian minister's remark highlighting its Taliban ties
Four arrested scribes in cahoots with Taliban, met ISI officials: Afghan agency
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee programme
Afghan forces thwart Taliban's attempt to storm prison in Helmand, 38 terrorists killed