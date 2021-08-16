Macron: Islamist militants will seek to benefit from Afghanistan turmoil
Islamist militants will seek to benefit from the turmoil in Afghanistan, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, adding that France would do all it could to ensure Russia, the United States and Europe responded with a common purpose.
- Country:
- France
Islamist militants will seek to benefit from the turmoil in Afghanistan, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, adding that France would do all it could to ensure Russia, the United States and Europe responded with a common purpose. "Afghanistan must not become the haven for terrorists that it once was," Macron said in a national address.
"It is a challenge for peace and international stability, against a common enemy. We will do everything we can so that Russia, the United States and Europe can cooperate efficiently, because our interests are the same." The Taliban entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Islamist militants took over the country 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Pak objects to former Canadian minister's remark highlighting its Taliban ties
Europe would be honoured to give asylum to Belarus athlete - French minister
Four arrested scribes in cahoots with Taliban, met ISI officials: Afghan agency
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee programme