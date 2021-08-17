TMC celebrates Khela Hobe Diwas, BJP observes Save Bengal day

Drawing inspiration from the popularity of its assembly poll campaign slogan, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday celebrated ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ across West Bengal to promote sports, evoking strong protest from the BJP which observed it as 'Save West Bengal Day' invoking the 1946 mass killings on this date in Kolkata.

’Khela Hobe’ (will play) was the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls in April-May this year, as the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power in West Bengal for the third consecutive time.

Like previous years, the BJP observed the day as ''Paschimbanga Banchao Diwas'' (Save West Bengal Day). Several of its senior leaders such as state president Dilip Ghosh and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari demonstrated in the city and were taken into preventive custody. TMC leaders organised football matches in every nook and corner of the state remembering the 16 people who had died in stampede and riot during a Calcutta Football League match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan clubs in the Eden Gardens on August 16, 1980.

The TMC, which is looking to increase its national footprint, had made plans to mark the day in various parts of the country, including Tripura, where it has directed a lot of energy with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls.

''The Khela Hobe Diwas has been observed across the state. In other parts of the country too, we had plans to organise events. However, in some BJP-ruled states, we were not given permission,'' TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

The West Bengal government also held programmes at various stadiums and distributed footballs to a number of clubs.

The BJP's West Bengal unit has objected to holding the programme on August 16, stating that the Muslim League had proclaimed the Direct Action Day on this date in 1946.

The Muslim League proclaimed August 16, 1946, as ‘Direct Action Day’ to press for their demand for a separate country with a Muslim majority after the British would leave the Indian subcontinent. A riot started on that day and a large number of people were killed in violence known as the 'Great Calcutta Killings.

The BJP leaders and workers were protesting against the alleged attacks on saffron camp members by the TMC since the assembly poll.

''The TMC is deliberately creating trouble in Tripura and talking about attack on democracy in that state. What is it doing here? Not allowing us to carry on our peaceful protests,'' Ghosh said.

The BJP leaders were all taken to the Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters and allowed to go on P R bond.

While the BJP claimed that its leaders and activists were arrested, a senior Kolkata Police officer said they were taken to preventive custody for assembling at Rani Rasmoni Avenue and Mayo Road in violation of the Disaster Management Act.

''This shows how intolerant the Mamata Banerjee government is about a non-violent protest. It is scared,'' he added.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Ray said he will not comment on the police action but anyone found flouting the Disaster Management Act can be arrested.

