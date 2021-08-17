Left Menu

Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

PTI | Drydentownship | Updated: 17-08-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 00:58 IST
Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump has died.

Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64.

In June, Mitchell told radio station WJR that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart. He said he would be starting immunotherapy against cancer.

“I am immensely proud of him and never more so then when he was the lone voice in a sea of politicians who cared more about power than the true definition of the office,” his wife Sherry said in the statement.

Mitchell, of Lapeer County's Dryden Township 40 miles north of Detroit, served two terms representing the 10th District in Michigan's Thumb region but did not seek reelection in 2020 — citing a desire to focus on his family and expressing frustration with his time in Washington.

In December, near the end of his second term, he left the GOP and became an independent amid Trump's false claims that he beat Biden.

“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” he said at the time.

“Congressman Paul Mitchell served Michiganders with integrity, bringing Midwest grit to our nation's capital to champion issues important to our state and its people,'' state Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said Monday. ''Always strong in his convictions, his leadership served this state well. Most importantly, my prayers go out to those who called him husband and dad during this difficult time.” A retired vocational school company CEO, Mitchell spent millions of his fortune to win in 2016. There will be no public funeral. His wife urged people wishing to honor him to donate money to local foster care charities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes off from Kabul

Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021