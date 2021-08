Afghanistan's Hekmatyar says heading for Doha with Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to meet Taliban - Al Jazeera

Islamic Party leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said he is heading to Doha on Tuesday to meet with the Taliban delegation, accompanied by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, the Al Jazeera news channel reported on Monday.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

