Afghanistan's Hekmatyar says heading for Doha with Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to meet Taliban - Al Jazeera
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-08-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 01:39 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Islamic Party leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said he is heading to Doha on Tuesday to meet with the Taliban delegation, accompanied by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, the Al Jazeera news channel reported on Monday.
The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pak of engaging in 'proxy war' in Afghanistan
Pak clarifies Qureshi's remarks on IS; says it has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan
US to evacuate journalists, aid workers from Afghanistan