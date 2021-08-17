Left Menu

Afghanistan's Hekmatyar says heading for Doha with Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to meet Taliban - Al Jazeera

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-08-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 01:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Islamic Party leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said he is heading to Doha on Tuesday to meet with the Taliban delegation, accompanied by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, the Al Jazeera news channel reported on Monday.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of 'Jhansi ki Rani' poem

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes off from Kabul

