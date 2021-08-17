Left Menu

Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 02:01 IST
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he stands ''squarely behind'' his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan and that the government's collapse was quicker than anticipated.

Speaking about the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, Biden said he faced a choice between an agreement to withdraw US forces or send thousands more US troops back in for a ''third decade'' of war.

Biden said he will not repeat the mistakes of the past. Biden spoke after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee following the Taliban's swift takeover of the government.

