Prince Andrew 'a person of interest' in Epstein probe - source

U.S. prosecutors probing the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince Andrew a person of interest in the investigation, a source familiar with the U.S inquiry said. Investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators, the source said. As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness.

Canada's Conservatives promise job boom to challenge Trudeau

Canada's main opposition Conservative Party set out its election platform on Monday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top rival pledging to bring back jobs lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and to balance the federal budget within 10 years. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, speaking on the first full day of campaigning ahead of the Sept. 20 vote, also said he would scrap the governing Liberal Party's national daycare plan and again opposed a vaccine mandate for federal government workers.

Haitians seek help at overwhelmed hospitals after quake, deaths top 1,400

Doctors in Haiti battled on Monday in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly, outside hospitals overwhelmed by a major earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people. Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake brought down tens of thousands of buildings in the deeply impoverished country, which is still recovering from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, last month.

U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday appealed a federal judge's order to reinstate a controversial immigration program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. The Biden administration appealed the decision to the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a Texas-based judge on Friday vacated the administration's decision to end the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

'Don't punish my family' - one Afghan refugee's anguish for his relatives' plight

For three days as Taliban forces swept with lightning speed toward Kabul, Mokhles R, an Afghan refugee in France, was unable to reach his parents and siblings who he knew were hunkered down in the Afghan capital. With Kabul now under Taliban control, the former interpreter for Western military forces in Afghanistan is desperate to get them out of his homeland.

Chaos, death at Kabul airport as Biden defends withdrawal from Afghanistan

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations much of the day as President Joe Biden confronted mounting criticism over the U.S. withdrawal. Crowds converged on the airport seeking to escape, including some who clung to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied on the single runway, and one person appeared to fall from the plane during takeoff, according to television footage.

Colombia reissues Interpol Red Notices for three more ex-FARC

Colombia has reissued Interpol Red Notices for three leading FARC dissidents, the country's police chief said on Monday, and called on Interpol member countries - including Venezuela - to arrest and extradite them. So-called FARC dissidents are former members of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government.

'Don't leave Afghan people alone,' refugee in Greece pleads

Elena, an Afghan asylum seeker who lives in a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, worries about friends and family back home after the Taliban's swift moves to seize control of Afghanistan. "It's a disaster," the 21-year-old, who declined to give her last name, told Reuters. "What will happen now in Afghanistan for (the) young generation? For children? For women's rights? Everything is destroyed by the Taliban."

Russia says Kabul seems safer under Taliban than it was under Ghani

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the Taliban's conduct on Monday and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect an undisguised effort by Russia to deepen its well-established ties with the Taliban while stopping short, for now, of recognising the hardline Islamist group as the legitimate rulers of a country Moscow itself tried and failed to control before the Soviet Union withdrew its last forces in 1989.

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight

President Joe Biden said on Monday he stood "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan despite searing images of chaos in Kabul that exposed the limits of U.S. power and plunged him into the worst crisis of his presidency. Breaking his silence on the U.S. pullout after scenes of bedlam dominated television news channels for days, Biden blamed the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan on Afghan political leaders who fled the country and the unwillingness of the U.S.-trained Afghan army to fight the militant group.

