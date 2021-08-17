Left Menu

Police launch search for Navi Mumbai MNS chief

Navi Mumbai Police has fanned out teams to trace and arrest city Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS chief Gajanan Kale who is on the run after his wife lodged an FIR for harassment, an official said on Tuesday. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said different teams have been formed to arrest Kale.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-08-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:35 IST
Navi Mumbai Police has fanned out teams to trace and arrest city Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Gajanan Kale who is on the run after his wife lodged an FIR for harassment, an official said on Tuesday. A case was registered against Kale under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for harassing his wife and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Kale's wife had told reporters that the MNS leader used to collect money from job-seekers in connivance with some civic officials. She had alleged pressure by the police and others to withdraw the complaint and claimed a threat to her life and her sons. Following the registration of the offense, women activists of the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP on Monday unsuccessfully tried to meet Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in Navi Mumbai police headquarters seeking his directives to police to arrest Kale immediately. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said different teams have been formed to arrest Kale. ''Action will be taken as per law. We are hopeful of arresting him soon,'' he had said.

