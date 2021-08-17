Malaysia parliament speaker asks lawmakers for declarations on PM choice

Malaysian lawmakers should submit a letter stating their choice of candidate to be the country's next prime minister, news portal Malaysiakini and other media reported on Tuesday, citing parliament's speaker.

The declarations should be submitted to the national palace by Wednesday at 4 p.m (0800 GMT), according to a notice sent by the speaker to lawmakers, media reported. The move comes after Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as premier on Monday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)