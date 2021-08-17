Left Menu

Former U.S. President Bush expresses 'deep sadness' over Afghan situation

Former U.S. President George Bush said he and former First Lady Laura Bush feel "deep sadness" over the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

"Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much," the former president said in a statement issued late on Monday.

