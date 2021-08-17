BT names Crozier as next chairman

BT named Adam Crozier as its next chairman on Tuesday, saying the experienced operator would take over the roll-on on December 1 to see the group through one of the most important periods in its 175-year history.

The telecoms and broadband group, in the middle of a mass fiber rollout, said Crozier would bring his experience in running public and private companies to the British firm. Crozier has previously run broadcaster ITV and Royal Mail.

