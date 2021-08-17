BT names Crozier as next chairman
- Country:
- United Kingdom
BT named Adam Crozier as its next chairman on Tuesday, saying the experienced operator would take over the roll-on on December 1 to see the group through one of the most important periods in its 175-year history.
The telecoms and broadband group, in the middle of a mass fiber rollout, said Crozier would bring his experience in running public and private companies to the British firm. Crozier has previously run broadcaster ITV and Royal Mail.
Also Read: Group run by British navy: Hijackers have left targeted vessel off the United Arab Emirates' coast in Gulf of Oman.(AP) NSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British