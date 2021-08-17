Left Menu

Taliban announces ''amnesty,'' urges women to join government

Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirates cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control. The Islamic Emirate dont want women to be victims, he said, using the militants term for Afghanistan.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:29 IST
Taliban announces ''amnesty,'' urges women to join government
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A Taliban official has announced a general “amnesty” for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government. Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate's cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control. “The Islamic Emirate don't want women to be victims,'' he said, using the militants' term for Afghanistan. He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021