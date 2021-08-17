Taliban announces ''amnesty,'' urges women to join government
Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirates cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control. The Islamic Emirate dont want women to be victims, he said, using the militants term for Afghanistan.
A Taliban official has announced a general “amnesty” for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government. Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate's cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control. “The Islamic Emirate don't want women to be victims,'' he said, using the militants' term for Afghanistan. He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”
