Bypoll to RS seat from Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:57 IST
Bypoll to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu fell vacant following the death of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan on March 23 this year.

The bypoll will be held on September 13, the poll panel said in a statement.

Mohammedjan's term was to otherwise end on July 24, 2025.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 24.

