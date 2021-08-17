Left Menu

J&K LG takes up issue of Kashmiri professors’ evacuation from Kabul with MoS external affairs

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday took up with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan the issue of evacuation of two Kashmiri professors stranded in Afghanistan.

Taliban insurgents swept Kabul after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, bringing an unprecedented end to efforts made by the US and its allies to transform the war-ravaged nation in the last two decades.

The Union minister assured the LG that the government is committed to bring back every Indian citizen from Afghanistan.

''Spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan Ji for immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul. He has assured the government is committed to bring back every citizen safely as soon as possible,'' the LG said in a tweet.

Sinha assured the families of Professor Asif Ahmed and Professor Adil Rasool from Kulgam district that they are safe and will be home soon.

