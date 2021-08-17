WRAPUP 4-Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends U.S. withdrawal

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital. The number of civilians at the airport had thinned out, a Western security official at the facility told Reuters, a day after chaotic scenes https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/frantic-scenes-kabul-airport-afghans-try-flee-taliban-2021-08-16 in which U.S. troops fired to disperse crowds and people clung to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.

"Many people who were here yesterday have gone home," the official said. Reuters witnesses, however, could still hear occasional shots coming from the direction of the airport, while streets elsewhere in the city appeared calm. U.S. forces took charge of the airport, their only way to fly out of the country, on Sunday, as the militants were winding up a dramatic week of advances across the country with their takeover of the capital without a fight.

Advertisement

Flights were suspended flights for much of Monday when at least five people were killed, witnesses said, although it was unclear whether they had been shot or crushed in a stampede. Media reported two people fell to their deaths from the underside of a U.S. military aircraft after it took off, crashing to their deaths on roofs of homes near the airport.

A U.S. official told Reuters U.S. troops had killed two gunmen who had appeared to have fired into the crowd at the airport. Despite the scenes of panic and confusion in Kabul, U.S. President Joe Biden defended his decision https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-says-us-mission-afghanistan-was-never-supposed-be-nation-building-2021-08-16 to withdraw U.S. forces after 20 years of war - the nation's longest - that he described as costing more than $1 trillion.

But a video on Monday of hundreds of desperate Afghans trying to clamber onto a U.S. military plane as it was about to take-off could haunt the United States, just as a photograph in 1975 of people scrambling to get on a helicopter on the roof of a building in Saigon became emblematic of the humiliating withdrawal from Vietnam. Biden insisted he had to decide between asking U.S. forces to fight endlessly in what he called Afghanistan's civil war or follow through on an agreement to withdraw negotiated by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

"I stand squarely behind my decision," Biden said. "After 20 years I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces. That's why we're still there." Facing a barrage of criticism, from even his own diplomats, https://www.reuters.com/world/us/we-could-have-done-more-frustration-grows-washington-over-bidens-kabul-2021-08-16 he blamed the Taliban's takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled and its army's unwillingness to fight.

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's biggest cities in days rather than the months predicted by U.S. intelligence, in many cases after demoralised government forces surrendered despite years of training and equipping by the United States and others. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the hasty pullout of U.S. troops had a "serious negative impact https://www.reuters.com/world/us-secretary-state-discussed-afghanistan-with-top-chinese-russian-diplomats-2021-08-16, " China's state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that Wang pledged to work with Washington to promote stability.

'DISGUSTED' U.S. forces are due to complete their withdrawal by the end of this month under a deal with the Taliban that included a promise not to let Afghanistan be used for international terrorism.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab underlined that vow, saying while Afghanistan must never be used to launch terror attacks the West would have to be pragmatic in its relations with the Taliban and try to be a positive influence. President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered Kabul, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

The former World Bank technocrat has come in for criticism from many Afghans including the head of the central bank, Ajmal Ahmady, who blamed the president and his inexperienced advisers for the swift and chaotic fall to the Taliban. "I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership," Ahmady, who was among those who got out of the country on Sunday, said on Twitter.

The U.N. Security Council called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of "chilling" curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/un-chief-urges-taliban-restraint-is-concerned-about-women-girls-2021-08-15 on human rights and violations against women and girls - a fear also voiced by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. During their 1996-2001 rule, women could not work and punishments such as public stoning, whipping, and hanging was administered.

Former Afghan faction commander and prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said he would travel to Doha on Tuesday to meet a Taliban delegation, accompanied by former President Hamid Karzai and former foreign minister and peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah, Al Jazeera reported. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Dunya News, a Pakistani news channel, that the group would "respect the rights of women and minorities as per Afghan norms and Islamic values". The Taliban have also urged people to return to work.

Shaheen added the new regime would work with the international community to rebuild the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)