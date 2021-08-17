Left Menu

My joining TMC unconditional; will take any responsibility given by Mamata: Sushmita Dev

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:52 IST
My joining TMC unconditional; will take any responsibility given by Mamata: Sushmita Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Tuesday said her joining the Trinamool Congress is “unconditional” and she will take any responsibility given to her by party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dev, who was the chief of the women's wing of the Congress, joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata on Monday.

''I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC… My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee,” Dev told reporters here.

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting.

“In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command,” Dev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021